Online FSX.CFG tweaking tool....
Years ago, I used an online FSX.CFG tweaking tool (Bojote's automated FSX Tweaking & Tuning Service http://www.venetubo.com/fsx.html) But it seems the site is no more. (The tweaks really improved my FSX)
Since then I built a new Win 10 system with new hardware. (See specs in my sig)
Is there a online FSX.CFG tweaking and tuning service that is similar to what the Bojote's site did?
Scott
Windows 10 Home 64bit. FSX Deluxe with Acceleration. Motherboard: ASUS Prime H310M-E R2.0 LGA1151 (Intel 8th Gen) DDR4 HDMI VGA H310 Micro ATX. Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-8350K. Video: EVGA GeForce GT 1030 DDR4, 02G-P4-6232-KR, 2GB SDDR4. Memory: Kingston (2X 8Gb) 16GB DDR4 2400Mhz.
