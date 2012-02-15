Years ago, I used an online FSX.CFG tweaking tool (Bojote's automated FSX Tweaking & Tuning Service http://www.venetubo.com/fsx.html) But it seems the site is no more. (The tweaks really improved my FSX)

Since then I built a new Win 10 system with new hardware. (See specs in my sig)

Is there a online FSX.CFG tweaking and tuning service that is similar to what the Bojote's site did?

Scott