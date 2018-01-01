1. Much higher frame rates. FSX has smooth flying even on a non-gaming rig. X-Plane gets 1/3rd the frame rates and if you don't have the latest gaming rig it will be too choppy to control. 40fps in FSX vs. 15fps in XP v11.05 and 13 in XP v11.43
2. Clever mouse yoke. If you suddenly move the mouse to the right edge of the screen, the yoke will lag behind and rotate at a realistic rate, quickly near the center, and slower at higher deflection where there is more wind resistance. This makes for very realistic aircraft movement. XP has a strange mouse yoke with a two inch high box for the mouse to move in making fine control impossible. The yoke turns to the mouse pointer instantly and disappears from its old position and reappears at the new position without rotating and the control surfaces also instantly deflect making it strange looking and the plane handles highly unrealistically and is unstable. If you sneeze and your mouse bumps, you are quickly tumbling out of the sky.
3. Slew. FSX has a slew mode. XP doesn't have a slew mode for some reason. Even Sub Logic Flight Simulator for the C64 had slew mode.
4. Head bob. In FSX, when you open the throttle for takeoff, your head sinks back into your seat giving a good visual impression of acceleration. When you bank and maneuver head bob gives visual feedback of the planes motion and the forces it is experiencing. In XP your viewport is fixed in place by default and you need to select the cryptic sounding option "cinema verite" to turn it on.
5. Sound. FSX has 3d stereo engine sounds. When you turn your head to the left you can now hear that the engine is to your right. XP does not. FSX engine sounds are more realistic sounding.
