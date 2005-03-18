I've looked for a long time for a GA VFR only and couldn't find one anywhere, almost inevitably they had airliners and I guess I understand why becasue most enjoy flying them So, since I couldn't find one, I decided to start one myself. So, yes, I started a new VA, well not really because it is not an airline but rather general aviation only, and we are a club, so I guess it is a new VGAC (virtual general aviation club) lol. Whatever!
It is in the USA and, well, instead of trying to explain it, check it out at https://www.fly-gaclub.org/
Bookmarks