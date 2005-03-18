Thread: Darwin to Alice

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Darwin to Alice

    jankees
    Default Darwin to Alice

    I drove part of this last year for a geologic fieldtrip, let's see what it looks like from the air..

    We took off from Darwin Airport, gained altitude over the ocean and now head south
    Reasonably green up north, lots of mango trees..
    but things dry out pretty quickly
    after 300 km we see Katherine (where I lost a toenail, that hurts, I can tell you!), with Tindal airbase in the background and Katherine Gorge in Nitmuluk National Park on the left
    another 100 k down, and we see Mataranka. If you're ever in the neighborhood, don't forget to try the thermal pools here!
    we continue, and come up to Daly Waters, a bit of a backwater, but with a nice outback bar
    It's also the turnoff for the Heartbreak Hotel and Borroloola, but that was a different trip..

    We arrive over Elliott, where we fixed our tires, and where we found ourselves with a police escort during our geologic filedwork in the area. The policeman was interested in rocks, and didn't have anything better to do I think..
    We fly past Lake Woods, which, like so many Australian lakes, is usually dry, although there was a bit of water when we were there
    Renner Springs Desert Inn, which is about as far as we went on our trip
    we arrive at the folded rocks of the McDonnell Ranges
    more in the next message
    jankees
    IFR: I follow roads, railways, rivers, take your pick
    Finally, Alice Springs!
    Only to discover that ORBX has not yet updated this scenery to P3Dv5..
    We're going for a cold one!
    flightsimg
    Much like your interpretation of IFR!
