Thread: Darwin to Alice

I drove part of this last year for a geologic fieldtrip, let's see what it looks like from the air..
We took off from Darwin Airport, gained altitude over the ocean and now head south
Reasonably green up north, lots of mango trees..
but things dry out pretty quickly
after 300 km we see Katherine (where I lost a toenail, that hurts, I can tell you!), with Tindal airbase in the background and Katherine Gorge in Nitmuluk National Park on the left
another 100 k down, and we see Mataranka. If you're ever in the neighborhood, don't forget to try the thermal pools here!
we continue, and come up to Daly Waters, a bit of a backwater, but with a nice outback bar
It's also the turnoff for the Heartbreak Hotel and Borroloola, but that was a different trip..
We arrive over Elliott, where we fixed our tires, and where we found ourselves with a police escort during our geologic filedwork in the area. The policeman was interested in rocks, and didn't have anything better to do I think..
We fly past Lake Woods, which, like so many Australian lakes, is usually dry, although there was a bit of water when we were there
Renner Springs Desert Inn, which is about as far as we went on our trip
we arrive at the folded rocks of the McDonnell Ranges
more in the next message
