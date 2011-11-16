Thread: Fireworks in Vegas

After reading some responses to my Tokyo fireworks show posting, I realized I hadn't seen the Vegas show in a while. So here are a few from 22:00 last night.
Neither show I've posted on any RW show I've ever seen is anything like as large as Thunder Over Louisville which happens once a year in Louisville two weeks to the day before The Kentucky Derby. Thunder has for decades been known as the largest annual fireworks show in the world.
Derby itself is always scheduled to run on the 1st Sunday in May, so it would normally run tomorrow. Many of us will raise our traditional Bourbon and Branch or Mint Julep tomorrow @1800 just the same as any normal Derby Day.
Derby has gone on for about 150 years here and historians tell us this year is only the 2nd time it will have been delayed during that whole period. This year's Derby has been rescheduled because of the virus, to one the 1st Saturday in September this year. I afraid instead of a usually comfortable Spring event this year's Derby will be late summer Sweat City!!
