Greetings Fellow Pilots,
Yes, another Delta but Delta Virtual Airline (DVA) is young and growing within just the first few months of being open. Our website crew center is seeing constant updates to make things easier for the pilots. we also have a active regular group of people on our discord to answer questions or just pass the time with while you are flying.
So, if you are looking for a home where the VA isn't so big that you feel like just another number on the roster. As well as a chance to be involved it the progression as the VA grows then consider stopping by to have chat to see if we are right for you.
Website - http://flydva.org/
Discord - https://discordapp.com/invite/FkSAqmU
Bookmarks