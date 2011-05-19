Hey Guy's!
Does anyone know
where i can find a good free or payware FMC?
The free Honeywell FMC really sucks in my opinion, it won't allow me to program an entire flight plan.
Some way points altitudes, and speeds, simply can't be added, info is typed into the scratch pad.
When i hit the corresponding line nothing happens, i have to go on to the next way point. In many cases the entire end of the flight plan will be missing, no speeds and no altitudes added.
Furthermore, the Honeywell only controls speed and altitude, you must have GPS/NAV selected, in order for the aircraft to follow the route. Hope someone can help me out.
