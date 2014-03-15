ADE 9X complier error?
After over 3 hours work adding more taxiways to an airfield project. Attempted a Compile BIG FAIL. Slowly deleted EVERYTHING I had added in order of construction trying to compile at each stage NOTHING
error code as follows
Compiler Errors Found. These were not identified by the Issue Manager. Please let us know
what the compiler error is so that we can improve the Issue Manager.
The compiler message is shown below
ScruffyDuck Scenery Design Engine Compiling
Using BglComp....
Parsing document: C:\Users\Murray\ESSS_ADE9_MK.xml
ERROR: Empty IDENTIFIER tagERROR C2031: Failed element parse <Leg>
ERROR C2032: XML Parse Error! Element tree follows:
ERROR: <FSData
ERROR: version = 9.0
ERROR: >
ERROR: <Airport
ERROR: country = United Kingdom
ERROR: state = Hampshire
ERROR: city = Stoney Cross
ERROR: name = Stoney Cross AB
ERROR: lat = 50.9006080858661
ERROR: lon = -1.66184072359506
ERROR: alt = 326.0F
ERROR: magvar = 3.40000009536743
ERROR: ident = ESSS
ERROR: >
ERROR: <Approach
ERROR: type = GPS
ERROR: runway = 01
ERROR: designator = NONE
ERROR: suffix = 0
ERROR: gpsOverlay = FALSE
ERROR: fixType = WAYPOINT
ERROR: fixRegion = EG
ERROR: fixIdent = TARAN
ERROR: altitude = 2400.0F
ERROR: heading = 1
ERROR: missedAltitude = 3400.0F
ERROR: >
ERROR: <ApproachLegs
ERROR: >
ERROR: <Leg
ERROR: type = IF
ERROR: fixType = TERMINAL_WAYPOINT
ERROR: fixRegion = EG
ERROR: fixIdent =
ERROR: altitudeDescriptor = +
ERROR: altitude1 = 2400.0F
ERROR: >
ERROR:
ERROR: Compilation errors detected, compilation failed!
Parse complete!
thanks
