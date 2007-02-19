Can someone please help me with makemdl.parts xml code.
I am trying to have a special effect on a model that will have a part visible on the left side when flaps are down and left aileron is up OR that will have a part visible on the right side when flaps are down and right aileron is up.
This code works correctly for the right side but not for the left. What is happening is the left_part_up becomes visible when the right aileron is up but not visible when the left aileron is up.
Here is the code i am using
<part>
<name>right_part_up</name>
<visible_in_range>
<parameter>
<code>
(A:TRAILING EDGE FLAPS0 RIGHT PERCENT, percent) 95 > (A:AILERON RIGHT DEFLECTION PCT,percent) 1 > &&
</code>
</parameter>
<minvalue>1</minvalue>
</visible_in_range>
</part>
<part>
<name>right_part_down</name>
<visible_in_range>
<parameter>
<code>
(A:TRAILING EDGE FLAPS0 RIGHT PERCENT, percent) 95 < (A:AILERON RIGHT DEFLECTION PCT,percent) 1 < || ;
</code>
</parameter>
<minvalue>1</minvalue>
</visible_in_range>
</part>
<part>
<name>left_part_up</name>
<visible_in_range>
<parameter>
<code>
(A:TRAILING EDGE FLAPS0 LEFT PERCENT, percent) 95 > (A:AILERON LEFT DEFLECTION PCT,percent) 1 > &&
</code>
</parameter>
<minvalue>1</minvalue>
</visible_in_range>
</part>
<part>
<name>left_part_down</name>
<visible_in_range>
<parameter>
<code>
(A:TRAILING EDGE FLAPS0 LEFT PERCENT, percent) 95 < (A:AILERON LEFT DEFLECTION PCT,percent) 1 < || ;
</code>
</parameter>
<minvalue>1</minvalue>
</visible_in_range>
</part>
thank you
David
