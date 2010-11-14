Thread: Library Creator Not working right

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Library Creator Not working right

    Good Morning Peeps

    I seem to be flying into one obstacle after another just trying to simply put my scenery designs into FS9

    I have now got as far as compiling the files (following Arnos instructions) to place them using Rwy12 ...........However I get as far as THIS


    Click image for larger version.  Name: SXC.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 265.9 KB  ID: 218777

    Which is my replica tower for a WW2 Airfield as close as I can get. Now however when I place the model - it is not there. I am getting an error dialog box

    with this error


    ************** Exception Text **************

    System.ArgumentException: Invalid parameter used.

    at System.Drawing.Bitmap..ctor(String filename)

    at ObjectPlacer.Form1.ComboBox1_SelectedIndexChanged(Object sender, EventArgs e)

    at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.OnSelectedIndexChanged(EventArgs e)

    at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.set_SelectedIndex(Int32 value)

    at ObjectPlacer.Form1.categoriesCombo_SelectedIndexChanged(Object sender, EventArgs e)

    at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.OnSelectedIndexChanged(EventArgs e)

    at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.WmReflectCommand(Message& m)

    at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.WndProc(Message& m)

    at System.Windows.Forms.ControlNativeWindow.OnMessage(Message& m)

    at System.Windows.Forms.ControlNativeWindow.WndProc(Message& m)

    at System.Windows.Forms.NativeWindow.Callback(IntPtr hWnd, Int32 msg, IntPtr wparam, IntPtr lparam)

    Now 6 years ago when I did this before it was so straightforward from Sketchup through MCX and Library Converter into FS9 - not one hiccup. As shown with my recreation of RAF Stoney Cross.

    Name: StoneyXFS9.jpg Views: 6 Size: 28.6 KB

    The tower was virtually the same but my PC at the time got a virus and I hadnt backed up! Losing over a years work of various airfields.

    Now I have noticed an odd difference in that my PC is saving files ALL OVER the place, rather than one allocated folder. I have to hunt for them and copy/ paste to try achieve compilation and placement

    Any ideas please from the honorable experts? Much Obliged

    OH just to add I tried adding using ADE9X as well but object not found.

    Thank You
    Flying stuff in the sky and on screen since 1976...
