Thread: Library Creator Not working right

Good Morning Peeps
I seem to be flying into one obstacle after another just trying to simply put my scenery designs into FS9
I have now got as far as compiling the files (following Arnos instructions) to place them using Rwy12 ...........However I get as far as THIS
Which is my replica tower for a WW2 Airfield as close as I can get. Now however when I place the model - it is not there. I am getting an error dialog box
with this error
************** Exception Text **************
System.ArgumentException: Invalid parameter used.
at System.Drawing.Bitmap..ctor(String filename)
at ObjectPlacer.Form1.ComboBox1_SelectedIndexChanged(Object sender, EventArgs e)
at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.OnSelectedIndexChanged(EventArgs e)
at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.set_SelectedIndex(Int32 value)
at ObjectPlacer.Form1.categoriesCombo_SelectedIndexChanged(Object sender, EventArgs e)
at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.OnSelectedIndexChanged(EventArgs e)
at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.WmReflectCommand(Message& m)
at System.Windows.Forms.ComboBox.WndProc(Message& m)
at System.Windows.Forms.ControlNativeWindow.OnMessage(Message& m)
at System.Windows.Forms.ControlNativeWindow.WndProc(Message& m)
at System.Windows.Forms.NativeWindow.Callback(IntPtr hWnd, Int32 msg, IntPtr wparam, IntPtr lparam)
Now 6 years ago when I did this before it was so straightforward from Sketchup through MCX and Library Converter into FS9 - not one hiccup. As shown with my recreation of RAF Stoney Cross.
The tower was virtually the same but my PC at the time got a virus and I hadnt backed up! Losing over a years work of various airfields.
Now I have noticed an odd difference in that my PC is saving files ALL OVER the place, rather than one allocated folder. I have to hunt for them and copy/ paste to try achieve compilation and placement
Any ideas please from the honorable experts? Much Obliged
OH just to add I tried adding using ADE9X as well but object not found.
Thank You
Bookmarks