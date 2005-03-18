Thread: Short hops KHVN TO 3C8 TO BDR

Short hops KHVN TO 3C8 TO BDR
Not the finest day to say the least! But still a few parcels need to move quickly across the bays. So we'll depart KHUN (Tweed New Haven) to 3C8 (Calverton Executive Park), drop off a parcel then finally on to KDR (Sikorsky Memorial).
As usual ORBX scenery (NA)and in this case also the new KHVN local scenery. When the weather improves I'll explore this area more.
Michael
