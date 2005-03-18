Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Short hops KHVN TO 3C8 TO BDR

  1. Today, 12:52 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,253

    Default Short hops KHVN TO 3C8 TO BDR

    Not the finest day to say the least! But still a few parcels need to move quickly across the bays. So we'll depart KHUN (Tweed New Haven) to 3C8 (Calverton Executive Park), drop off a parcel then finally on to KDR (Sikorsky Memorial).

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Tower View.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 236.6 KB  ID: 218761

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Boom the Tower.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 241.6 KB  ID: 218762

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 JUST LEFT.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 216.9 KB  ID: 218763

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Approaching 3C8 Calverton Executive Park.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 247.5 KB  ID: 218764

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 On Base 3C8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 347.7 KB  ID: 218765

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Long Final 3C8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 327.8 KB  ID: 218766

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Tower View Touchdown! 3C8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 190.8 KB  ID: 218767

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Enroute KBDR Sikorsky Memorial.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 275.8 KB  ID: 218768

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 ILS Final to BDR.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 256.6 KB  ID: 218769

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 BEECH IN SIGHT FROM TOWER.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 204.4 KB  ID: 218770

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 SHORT FINAL.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 316.0 KB  ID: 218771

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 PARKED KBDR.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 321.4 KB  ID: 218772

    As usual ORBX scenery (NA)and in this case also the new KHVN local scenery. When the weather improves I'll explore this area more.

    Michael
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:56 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,776
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    You sure found a nice place to fly. Looking good!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:14 PM #3
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,253

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    You sure found a nice place to fly. Looking good!
    Well, it's much easier to do those outside landing shots when the ILS is engaged!! Being a, TBTG always an inside the plane RW pilot, I'm not very good at judging how to take off and land from outside the plane. In fact years ago I had to give up on RC Model Plane flying. I just couldn't figure out how to fly without looking out the windshield!! Probably by now some one has come up with a small camera to mount inside the cockpit for that very purpose.

    Yes I know drones have cameras of every type. But I don't consider a small drone an airplane anyway. I have a buddy, who flew RW high altitude drones for the army. He tells that can get pretty involved. Especially from continents away! Buy that's not in my budget!!

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Short hops
    By alandc10 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-20-2011, 07:12 PM
  2. Short Hops!
    By Brasilia Nick in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-28-2009, 07:01 PM
  3. FRG to BDR. *56K*
    By Wolfman in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-27-2006, 03:11 AM
  4. Two different little birds for short hops...
    By Wolfman in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:54 AM
  5. Short Hops in the 737
    By Flying_Turnip in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 06-06-2003, 06:25 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules