Thread: Jan Visser C47

  Today, 08:52 AM
    munnst
    munnst
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    751

    Default Jan Visser C47

    Hi,
    I downloaded Douglas_C-47_V3_12_Beta.zip which has some nice additional textures but I'm getting the following errors.
    Is anyone able to resolve these?
    They seem to relate to 32 v 64 bit dll's?

    Thanks,

    Ted.

    [error.0]
    error=C-style gauge failed to load: D:\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v4\SimObjects\Airplanes\Douglas_C-47_Beta_V3.14\panel\dsd_fsx_fuel_dump.dll, Gauge: display. DLL is 32 bit. A 64 bit version is required.

    [error.1]
    error=C-style gauge failed to load: D:\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v4\SimObjects\Airplanes\Douglas_C-47_Beta_V3.14\panel\Douglas_C47.dll, Gauge: Main. DLL is 32 bit. A 64 bit version is required.

    [error.2]
    error=C-style gauge failed to load: D:\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v4\SimObjects\Airplanes\Douglas_C-47_Beta_V3.14\panel\C47_DSD_FSX_XML_Sound.dll, Gauge: Sound. DLL is 32 bit. A 64 bit version is required.

    [error.3]
    error=Gauge/Script Error
    Type: Gauge
    Name: KeyEvent_SND_C47
    Error: Invalid variable (missing : - did you forget a macro?): :WaitGreeting

    [error.4]
    error=C-style gauge failed to load: D:\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v4\SimObjects\Airplanes\Douglas_C-47_Beta_V3.14\panel\dsd_window_status2.dll, Gauge: window_status. DLL is 32 bit. A 64 bit version is required.

    [error.5]
    error=Gauge file not found: radiosvvc!DH125_RMI

    [error.6]
    error=Texture C47_1_T_SPEC.DDS failed to load (FE_REQUEST_STATUS==13)

    [error.7]
    error=Texture C47_2_T_SPEC.DDS failed to load (FE_REQUEST_STATUS==13)
  Today, 09:13 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,659

    Default

    Are you trying to use this in P3DV4 or above? If so, then you need to use the proper gauges and .cfg files for the panel.
