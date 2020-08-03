Thread: Jan Visser C47

Hi,
I downloaded Douglas_C-47_V3_12_Beta.zip which has some nice additional textures but I'm getting the following errors.
Is anyone able to resolve these?
They seem to relate to 32 v 64 bit dll's?
Thanks,
Ted.
[error.0]
error=C-style gauge failed to load: D:\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v4\SimObjects\Airplanes\Douglas_C-47_Beta_V3.14\panel\dsd_fsx_fuel_dump.dll, Gauge: display. DLL is 32 bit. A 64 bit version is required.
[error.1]
error=C-style gauge failed to load: D:\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v4\SimObjects\Airplanes\Douglas_C-47_Beta_V3.14\panel\Douglas_C47.dll, Gauge: Main. DLL is 32 bit. A 64 bit version is required.
[error.2]
error=C-style gauge failed to load: D:\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v4\SimObjects\Airplanes\Douglas_C-47_Beta_V3.14\panel\C47_DSD_FSX_XML_Sound.dll, Gauge: Sound. DLL is 32 bit. A 64 bit version is required.
[error.3]
error=Gauge/Script Error
Type: Gauge
Name: KeyEvent_SND_C47
Error: Invalid variable (missing : - did you forget a macro?): :WaitGreeting
[error.4]
error=C-style gauge failed to load: D:\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v4\SimObjects\Airplanes\Douglas_C-47_Beta_V3.14\panel\dsd_window_status2.dll, Gauge: window_status. DLL is 32 bit. A 64 bit version is required.
[error.5]
error=Gauge file not found: radiosvvc!DH125_RMI
[error.6]
error=Texture C47_1_T_SPEC.DDS failed to load (FE_REQUEST_STATUS==13)
[error.7]
error=Texture C47_2_T_SPEC.DDS failed to load (FE_REQUEST_STATUS==13)
