Thread: FSX Switches off

I can load and successfully fly, BUT
A) If I change aircraft, and/or
B) Change location
then after a couple of seconds FSX switches down/turns off.
Same happens on the "Free flight" set up screen - If I select an aircraft, then change my mind and try to select another FSX just switches off!
I can "Live with it" at the moment (by being very careful), but am considering a total re-install of FSX, UK2000 VFR scenery, etc etc. but before I do that: -
A) Has anyone else had this sort of problem?
B) Have you cured it without having to do a complete re-install of FSX?
C) If so, How?
