Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSX Switches off

  1. Today, 05:58 AM #1
    Swildons
    Swildons is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    UK
    Posts
    1

    Default FSX Switches off

    I can load and successfully fly, BUT
    A) If I change aircraft, and/or
    B) Change location
    then after a couple of seconds FSX switches down/turns off.

    Same happens on the "Free flight" set up screen - If I select an aircraft, then change my mind and try to select another FSX just switches off!

    I can "Live with it" at the moment (by being very careful), but am considering a total re-install of FSX, UK2000 VFR scenery, etc etc. but before I do that: -
    A) Has anyone else had this sort of problem?
    B) Have you cured it without having to do a complete re-install of FSX?
    C) If so, How?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:40 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,659

    Default

    You say it switches off? Does it actually just minimized to the task bar? Do you have "Pause on task" checked in your settings?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Saitek Multi Panel - Switches off
    By reeves55 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-24-2018, 10:34 PM
  2. Saitek yoke switches off and on
    By Driver170 in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-08-2014, 06:33 PM
  3. 737-800 Light switches on/off wrong
    By 1redbarron in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-06-2013, 05:32 AM
  4. Screen Switches off with FS
    By Brianw in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-03-2004, 11:34 PM
  5. Radio Panel ON/OFF switches
    By ec747 in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-01-2002, 07:34 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules