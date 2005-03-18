Thread: Haneda with Fireworks

Haneda with Fireworks
Flying into Haneda in Tokyo I heard chatter on the low freq. about a fireworks show over the city. By that time I was already on approach to land. So I requested and was granted a Touch and Go. The shots start with my initial T&G.
BTW: In case you haven't noticed. Sometimes I add a little narration to the name of each shot. That may help you make sense of what I'm doing. OR NOT!
Yes I've been here before!! Apparently I've been so interested in the fireworks I violated the TFR, and got too close to the action. So I've been "Invited" back to the airport to have a "Talk With The Tower!" Those don't ever seem to turn out well!
So if seems I've already landed at Haneda, I have but now I must return. Thankfully, this time I don't have a license they can threaten to withhold or revoke!!
Michael
