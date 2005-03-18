Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Haneda with Fireworks

    Default Haneda with Fireworks

    Flying into Haneda in Tokyo I heard chatter on the low freq. about a fireworks show over the city. By that time I was already on approach to land. So I requested and was granted a Touch and Go. The shots start with my initial T&G.

    BTW: In case you haven't noticed. Sometimes I add a little narration to the name of each shot. That may help you make sense of what I'm doing. OR NOT!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 156.0 KB  ID: 218730

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Number 2 to land.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 189.5 KB  ID: 218731

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Short Final.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 216.8 KB  ID: 218732

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Fireworks!!.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 222.8 KB  ID: 218733

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 More.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 223.6 KB  ID: 218734

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 224.2 KB  ID: 218735

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 219.3 KB  ID: 218736

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 283.1 KB  ID: 218737

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 292.6 KB  ID: 218738

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 On Approach. The striped sight on the right is the air vent for the tunnel under the bay..jpg  Views: 6  Size: 151.6 KB  ID: 218739

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 185.9 KB  ID: 218740

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 Final Touchdown before talking with the Tower.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 244.1 KB  ID: 218741

    Yes I've been here before!! Apparently I've been so interested in the fireworks I violated the TFR, and got too close to the action. So I've been "Invited" back to the airport to have a "Talk With The Tower!" Those don't ever seem to turn out well!

    So if seems I've already landed at Haneda, I have but now I must return. Thankfully, this time I don't have a license they can threaten to withhold or revoke!!

    Michael
    Default

    Well that is something to see! I believe in FSX in Vegas they have fireworks also. I've never tried it.

    However those shots look fantastic!
