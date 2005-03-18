MSFS 2020 places to visit FIRST once released?
Once MSFS 2020 comes out, are there any thoughts on what physical locations we should visit FIRST? Any thoughts on places around the world that would be of interest from the air (if rendered in the sim), or for that matter, an interesting airport? I was thinking that some of the USA locations to visit from the air might include some of these (this is by no means an exhaustive list):
Alaska
Kenai Fjords National Park, Mount McKinley / Denali National Park, Inside Passage
Arizona
Grand Canyon, Chapel of the Holy Cross, Sedona Red Rock Country, Saguaro, Phoenix/Scottsdale
Arkansas
Ozark Mountains
California
Pfeiffer Beach (Big Sur), Hollywood, Golden Gate Bridge, Griffith Observatory, Disney Land,
Yosemite National Park, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Queen Mary Hotel (L.A.),
Wigwam Motel (San Bernardino), Napa Valley, San Diego, Death Valley, Redwood, Sequoia,
Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe
Colorado
Blue Lakes, Aspen, Telluride, Mesa Verde National Park, Rocky Mountains, Denver
District of Columbia
Washington
Florida
St. Augustine, Key West, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Miami Beach, Cape Canaveral,
Silver Springs, Everglades, Orlando
Georgia
Forsyth Park, Driftwood Beach, Jekyl Island, Atlanta, Savannah
Hawaii
Islands of Hawaii (Kauai, Maui's Honokohau Falls, Sea cliffs of Molokai, etc.)
Illinois
Chicago
Indiana
Indianapolis
Maine
Lighthouse on the coast, Acadia, Portland
Maryland
St. Michaels
Massachusetts
Nantucket, Cape Cod
Missouri
Cathedral Basilica / Arch
Montana
Cathedral of St. Helena, Glacier
Nevada
Las Vegas Strip, Area 51
New Jersey
Cape May
New Hampshire
Bretton Woods (IF we get seasonal changes)
New York
New York City, Statue of Liberty, Martha's Vineyard, Niagara Falls
North Carolina
Blue Ridge Parkway Mountains, Ashville
Ohio
Kings Island
Oregon
Multnomah Falls, Bridal Veil, Portland, Crater Lake, Columbia River Gorge
Pennsylvania
Lancaster
Rhode Island
Newport
South Dakota
Mount Rushmore
Tennessee
Lookout Mountain, Dollywood, Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, Smoky Mountains
Texas
Bluebonnet Blooms, San Antonio, Big Bend National Park
Utah
Arches, Zion, Bryce National Parks, Canyonlands
Vermont
Manchester
Virginia
Williamsburg, Shenandoah
Washington
Ruby Beach, Olympic National Park, Snoqualmie Falls, Seattle, Mount Rainier
Wyoming
Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton
