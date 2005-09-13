Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Headed to Pisa! Could be Leaning Towards a Good Time

    Cool Headed to Pisa! Could be Leaning Towards a Good Time

    Figari/Sud Corse (LFKF) Figari/Sud Corse, France to San Giusto (LIRP) Pisa, Italy via Marina Di Campo (LIRJ)

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 368.6 KB  ID: 218711

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 150.3 KB  ID: 218712

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 142.3 KB  ID: 218713

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 250.8 KB  ID: 218714

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 236.6 KB  ID: 218715

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 122.3 KB  ID: 218716

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 103.6 KB  ID: 218717

    Getting ready to turn to LIRJ for a low pass fly by!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 124.2 KB  ID: 218718

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 254.7 KB  ID: 218719

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 191.5 KB  ID: 218720

    PLEASE see PART 2
    Default

    PART 2

    Very low pass checking out the airport.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 203.7 KB  ID: 218721

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 205.1 KB  ID: 218722

    Need some retail or office space?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 228.2 KB  ID: 218723

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 178.3 KB  ID: 218724

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 260.4 KB  ID: 218725

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 340.6 KB  ID: 218726

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 225.3 KB  ID: 218727

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 231.2 KB  ID: 218728

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 161.1 KB  ID: 218729
    Default

    Deepening into the land of Uncle Vito (northern parts for now!)
    Default

    Wow! I bet the tower called the Crash Crew when they saw how low that "Low Pass" was!! Especially with gear up!! I promise that would earn you a call to the tower at any place I've ever landed!!

    Nice shots!

    Michael
