this is a bit of a stretch but i gotta try,
many years ago i was enjoying FSX except for one thing. the DHC beaver, or maybe it was the caravan. had an issue with its wheels.
somebody posted a file that let the wheels work for ground landings, and could retract for water landings.(i can still hear the voice in my head, "gear up for water landing" lol
I live in Pittsburgh and now that i have kids i was trying to show them how i used to fly from KAGC (few blocks from my house) down to the point, and land in the river near the stadiums.
cant locate the files to do this no, can anybody remember how/where to find that old file?
thanks.
Ed
