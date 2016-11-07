Hello
New member but old Microsoft Flight Simmer. Installed FSX when it was brand new and used it a lot however got away from it for a few years. Spooled it up a week or so back and it was working fine but two days ago tried again and the home page comes up but as soon as I try to fly the program shuts down. I uninstalled the whole thing and re-installed from the original CD/DVD's and entered the authorization code etc. Same result. It spools up but shuts right down when you try anything after the home page. Any Help would be great. Thanks
Bookmarks