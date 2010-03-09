I just recently deleted P3D v4 and installed v5. I had Rex Skyforce and Active Sky for v4. Just wondering if anybody has tried out the first v5 offering by Pilot's? I'm wondering what Active Sky can do with TrueSky besides adding a weather engine, which is all Pilot's does. Can they improve anymore on the clouds? Rex? I'm ready to get started with "real weather" using one of these add-ons. But, maybe I need to exercise patience and see what AS and REX come out with, hopefully soon. Any thoughts out there?
