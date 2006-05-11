Hello,
I'd like to begin by saying I am NOT - repeat NOT - looking for answer about using "S" key to cycle and then using the "A" key to cycle within those sub-views. I am also NOT asking about the Shift+1, Shift+2 series of keys/views either.
I am talking about in FSX where you can right-click -> cockpit -> virtual cockpit (or Overhead Lower Panel) (or Pedestal) (or Observer 1 Seat)...
I want to be able to map a single key on my keyboard so that it equals Right Click -> mouse over 'Cockpit', the sub-menu opens up -> Left Click 'Overhead Lower Panel'.
In other words, I don't want to have to right click and move my hand driving the mouse to select the sub-item every time. In stressful situations it can be hard to take the time for fine motor movement like that. I want a single keyboard key to bring up the VC cockpit sub-view for Overhead Lower Panel.
I also want another single key to bring up the VC sub-view for Pedestal.
Note, I am NOT talking about keys that bring up Menu -> Views -> Instrument Panel -> Radios.
I want to access the radios by the VC's sub-view of Pedestal, NOT pull up a small pop-up window of a radio stack.
Obviously not all planes have "Overhead Lower Panel", and I have a specific plane in mind, but that part is immaterial. You know what I mean when I say right-click/cockpit/X or right-click/cockpit/Y etc.
Does anyone know where in the Settings to map that?
