I bought these books yesterday and as I should of thought to ask on here I'm concerned if they are too advanced for a beginner.
Ive rushed ahead and need to start from scratch, I find the fsx tutorials hard to read id rather use a book
Trevor Thoms Air navigation (air pilots manual)
And
Pooleys Air pilot Manual flying training vol 1
Any good? I am a beginner, a very helpful member gave me some good links and source material which I will read, but I had already ordered these last night so have invested in them too
Aiming to be an accomplished flight sim pilot, will these books be ok as I have a tendency to waste a lot of time going down the wrong path and not progressing
Thanks
