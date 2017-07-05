Thread: Carenado 350i

Yesterday I purchased the Carenado 350i I also own several other aircraft from Carenado. Having said that the 350i seems to be bogged down with multiple problems, at least on my FSX/Acceleration on Windows 10. 1) when taking off the plane wants to constantly veer left off runway, there are no weather settings set up to cause wind issues, 2) at 6400 feet the aircraft goes wild zigzagging back and forth, 3) when approaching to land and throttling down, engines don't power down very much even though cockpit throttle indicates throttling down. Attached is another issue.
Bookmarks