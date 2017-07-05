Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Carenado 350i

  Today, 03:46 PM
    westway
    Question Carenado 350i

    Yesterday I purchased the Carenado 350i I also own several other aircraft from Carenado. Having said that the 350i seems to be bogged down with multiple problems, at least on my FSX/Acceleration on Windows 10. 1) when taking off the plane wants to constantly veer left off runway, there are no weather settings set up to cause wind issues, 2) at 6400 feet the aircraft goes wild zigzagging back and forth, 3) when approaching to land and throttling down, engines don't power down very much even though cockpit throttle indicates throttling down. Attached is another issue.
  Today, 04:27 PM
    mrzippy
    Default

    Where was the World's fair in 1965? Are you using DX10 and Steve's DX10 fixer? Fuel equalized in the different tanks and not all on one side of the aircraft? Does the throttle/thrust lever quadrant have conditioning levers?
  Today, 05:26 PM
    westway
    Default

    Flushing Meadows, Long Island, New York, 1964-1965 and I was transferred from Corporate to the IBM Pavilion for the 1965 season.. No I'm not using DX10 or for that matter any DX as the don't look good on my screen. Thanks for the response however I don't see an answer to my issues.
  Today, 05:48 PM
    mrzippy
    Default

    Are you running FSX as Administrator? Did you download the aircraft from where you bought it and maybe your antivirus quarantined some files?

    My World's Fair reference was to your screen name over at the "other" site.
