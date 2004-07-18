Thread: Navigation Question

Hi guys, I'm in the stage of learning at the moment and have a question that is bugging me.
Say if (for example) you are approaching an airport on a heading of 252 degrees and you are nearing the VOR for the airport.
The approach chart tells you to turn onto a radial of 48 degrees upon reaching the VOR, to send you back up the side of the runway (I forget the official term) to then turn back toward the runway into the glide slope and localiser.
How would I correctly turn to that exact radial from different approach headings? say if I was approaching the VOR on a different heading of 018 degrees, how would I calculate hitting the 048 radial in that instance?
If this is a daft question I apologise, I feel like I am missing an important calculation and a fair bit of knowledge, I have ordered a navigation tutorial book which will be arriving this week.
Thanks
