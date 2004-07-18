Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Navigation Question

  1. Today, 09:01 AM #1
    Adam Chivers
    Adam Chivers is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Posts
    7

    Default Navigation Question

    Hi guys, I'm in the stage of learning at the moment and have a question that is bugging me.

    Say if (for example) you are approaching an airport on a heading of 252 degrees and you are nearing the VOR for the airport.

    The approach chart tells you to turn onto a radial of 48 degrees upon reaching the VOR, to send you back up the side of the runway (I forget the official term) to then turn back toward the runway into the glide slope and localiser.

    How would I correctly turn to that exact radial from different approach headings? say if I was approaching the VOR on a different heading of 018 degrees, how would I calculate hitting the 048 radial in that instance?

    If this is a daft question I apologise, I feel like I am missing an important calculation and a fair bit of knowledge, I have ordered a navigation tutorial book which will be arriving this week.

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:45 AM #2
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,036

    Default

    I'm not sure where you're indicating in relation to the runway, since you give no clue about where the VOR is in relation to the airport, nor do you mention which airport or runway. An actual approach chart (or at least an airport name and the approach name and desired runway) would help a lot in that respect.

    But as for turning on to another radial, if you are inbound on a 252º heading (I'm assuming no wind, since that affects headings) going TO the VOR, that puts you on the radial that is the reciprocal of that, or the 072º radial. Since you want to turn on to the 048º radial, that means you'll need to make a very sharp* right turn and end up on a heading of 048º.

    So as you get near the VOR (how near is speed dependent), you'll need to turn the OBS to 048º and turn right to an initial heading of 048º. As soon as the needle stabilizes you'll want to center the VOR needle with the TO/FROM flag on FROM. That will put you outbound on the 048º radial.

    If you were instead inbound on a 018º heading then you'd be on the reciprocal radial which is the 198º radial, which leaves you a right turn, so rotate the OBS to 048º and, nearing the VOR, start a right turn to 048º, then as soon as the needle stabilizes you'll want to center the VOR needle with the TO/FROM flag on FROM. That will put you outbound on the 048º radial.

    But you might take a look at Rudy_B's tutorial series in the Outer Marker where he has videos on flying the VOR and NDB. You also might consider taking the navigation and perhaps instrument flight lessons that are built in to FS to learn more about this. You could also go to the FAA's Pilot's Handbook Of Aeronautical Knowledge Chapter 16 where they discuss all manner of navigation.
    * I can't imagine a turn that sharp in an approach setting, though, since you'd wander off the desired paths by quite a bit. When turns like that are needed on an approach, there are specifically designed procedures for it.
    Last edited by lnuss; Today at 09:56 AM.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. real world question - PN-1 navigation plotter
    By CHERN in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-18-2004, 04:38 PM
  2. navigation question
    By bdowns in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-10-2004, 10:52 PM
  3. Navigation Question
    By lionsmascot in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 12-10-2002, 09:50 PM
  4. RW Navigation Question
    By rtriez in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 05-07-2002, 12:59 AM
  5. Real World Navigation Question
    By rtriez in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-06-2002, 04:30 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules