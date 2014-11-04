Thread: Help With Manfred Jahn's L1049 Constellation

Hello,
After reading about developer Manfred Jahn, I wanted to fly his
wonderful creation the Lockeed L1049 Constellation. The problem
I am having is just what is what with all the different files for this particular aircraft.
Would someone guide me through all the files and updates so I can get in the air
with this bird. There seems to be a L1049, L1049G, L1049H, and Super Constellation and
many updates and CFG reconfigurations that can be downloaded.
I am not new to figuring out FS9 uploads but this plane has my head spinning.
Thank you,
