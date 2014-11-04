Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Help With Manfred Jahn's L1049 Constellation

    pilotposer
    Default Help With Manfred Jahn's L1049 Constellation

    Hello,
    After reading about developer Manfred Jahn, I wanted to fly his
    wonderful creation the Lockeed L1049 Constellation. The problem
    I am having is just what is what with all the different files for this particular aircraft.
    Would someone guide me through all the files and updates so I can get in the air
    with this bird. There seems to be a L1049, L1049G, L1049H, and Super Constellation and
    many updates and CFG reconfigurations that can be downloaded.
    I am not new to figuring out FS9 uploads but this plane has my head spinning.
    Thank you,
    tgibson_new
    Default

    Hi,

    I list the updates here in the captions, with links.

    http://www.calclassic.com/sconnie.htm
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
