Good morning/afternoon/evening,
I have a problem with the FS recorder. I have the 1.3 version for FSX:SE, now it worked fine until Saturday evening, when I was recording a take-off from Schiphol, and I wanted to save that part of the recording (I always record the take-off and landing), so I typed in the name of the file, clicked save and it suddenly freezes, and crashes, and since then I get the following error message when launching FSX:
I've reinstalled it multiple time with no success, looked into the dll.xml, where I saw this:
<Launch.Addon>
<Name>FS Recorder Module</Name>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Path>C:\Program Files (x86)\FS Recorder for FSX\RecorderFSX.dll</Path>
</Launch.Addon>
And I read on a other forum that that shouldn't be there, so I removed it, I could launch it the first time, only to test it out if I would get the error message again. Of which I didn't get. Satisfied I closed FSX to do something else, launch FSX and i get the same error message again? So typed the Module back, but still the same. Reinstalled SimConnect but still the same error pops up when launching FSX. when I press yes FSX will crash after a few seconds, when I press no FSX will run normal but not FS recorder
