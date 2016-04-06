Thread: Traffic tools AI Airport txt file

ZYYK,N40* 31.43',E122* 21.26',0
ZYYK,N40* 31.75',E122* 21.28',3
Same Airports with different co-ordinates which one should i delete think i have a few in my Airports
txt file like this or will it be ok to leave both in the txt file ?
ZYYK,N40* 31.43',E122* 21.26',0
ZYYK,N40* 31.75',E122* 21.28',3
Same Airports with different co-ordinates which one should i delete think i have a few in my Airports
txt file like this or will it be ok to leave both in the txt file ?
Last edited by BONDENO; Today at 03:05 PM.
Bookmarks