Thread: Traffic tools AI Airport txt file

    BONDENO
    ZYYK,N40* 31.43',E122* 21.26',0
    ZYYK,N40* 31.75',E122* 21.28',3

    Same Airports with different co-ordinates which one should i delete think i have a few in my Airports
    txt file like this or will it be ok to leave both in the txt file ?
