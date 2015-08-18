Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Mooney to Palo Alto cia Salinas & Bonny Doon Village

  1. Today, 02:01 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,242

    Default Mooney to Palo Alto cia Salinas & Bonny Doon Village

    A nice day to make a trip to Palo Alto However a Touch and go to make sure everything is clicking isn't a bad idea.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Tower to duty KMRY.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 254.6 KB  ID: 218647

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Final 10L T&G.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 325.6 KB  ID: 218648

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Touch Down Left of CL.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 262.5 KB  ID: 218649

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Climbout from 10L KMRY.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 398.5 KB  ID: 218650

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Enroute CL77.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 318.0 KB  ID: 218651

    Salinas looks good let's shoot a T&G here too.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 on Base to SNS Salinas Municipal.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 322.3 KB  ID: 218652

    Where'd that guy come from, we probably will have to go around!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 #2 to Duty.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 307.2 KB  ID: 218653

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Final to Duty.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 291.4 KB  ID: 218654

    Now to head out over the water towards Bonny Doon Village
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Crossing the Water.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 199.6 KB  ID: 218655

    Touch and Go at Bonny Doon Village
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Final to CL77 Bonny Doon Village.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 292.8 KB  ID: 218656

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 Departing Boony Doon.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 260.6 KB  ID: 218657



    Taxi to park in Palo Alto below

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13 Taxi to Park.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 424.7 KB  ID: 218658

    The weather is RW and RT yesterday afternoon. But with the time difference I never got around to posting it until today.

    Michael
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 02:12 PM.
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Punkie & Bonny Bea
    By jankees in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-30-2018, 10:27 PM
  2. Cielosim Palo Alto California (KPAO) for FSX & Prepare3D
    By alexranc in forum MSFS Commercial Developers Screen Shots
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-18-2015, 02:14 PM
  3. Default Fs2004: Cessna 172-Palo Alto (KPAO) to Napa County (KAPC)
    By ps76 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 04-26-2011, 10:01 AM
  4. Palo Alto scenery
    By pilot_ngb in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-03-2010, 09:07 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules