Thread: Mooney to Palo Alto cia Salinas & Bonny Doon Village

Mooney to Palo Alto cia Salinas & Bonny Doon Village
A nice day to make a trip to Palo Alto However a Touch and go to make sure everything is clicking isn't a bad idea.
Salinas looks good let's shoot a T&G here too.
Where'd that guy come from, we probably will have to go around!
Now to head out over the water towards Bonny Doon Village
Touch and Go at Bonny Doon Village
Taxi to park in Palo Alto below
The weather is RW and RT yesterday afternoon. But with the time difference I never got around to posting it until today.
Michael
Last edited by Rupert; Today at 02:12 PM.
