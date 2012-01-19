Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Next Island for Exploring - Corse

    Next Island for Exploring - Corse

    Fertilia (LIEA) Alghero, Italy to Figari/Sud Corse (LFKF) Figari/Sud Corse, France

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 121.0 KB  ID: 218636

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 182.6 KB  ID: 218637

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 192.3 KB  ID: 218638

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 146.6 KB  ID: 218639

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 103.6 KB  ID: 218640

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 233.5 KB  ID: 218641

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 201.7 KB  ID: 218642

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 215.7 KB  ID: 218643

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 179.6 KB  ID: 218644
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Default

    Hey! Going to lands of not much where!
    On the other hand, don't tell people there I wrote that, they're somewhat relatives to Peer's uncle Vito
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by flightsimg View Post
    Hey! Going to lands of not much where!
    On the other hand, don't tell people there I wrote that, they're somewhat relatives to Peer's uncle Vito
    I won’t say a word
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

