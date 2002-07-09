Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 24 bit BMP to 32 bit BMP...

    Hello!

    So I had this idea that I will try to make a repaint for every hungarian registered Antonov AN-2s. I found Tim Conrad's freeware AN-2 (AN-2T & AN-2 V Floats Package on simviation.com). It comes with a few repaints and a white texture to make custom repaints easier to do. However, the white textures are in 24 bit BMP format, while every other textures are in 32 bit BMP format. (Using the 24 bit one on the aircraft made it completely black.) I can't find a way to convert it to 32 bit BMP in DXTBmp, so I used a website instead. First I converted the 24 bit BMP into a 32 bit DDS, then I converted that DDS file into a 32 bit BMP, using the site.
    I thought this will work... well I couldn't be more wrong (see picture) Click image for larger version.  Name: an2.png  Views: 8  Size: 320.0 KB  ID: 218602

    Is there any way to convert a 24 bit BMP into a 32 bit one? I really hope there is...

    Thank you for your assistance in advance!
    Quote Originally Posted by CsCsanad View Post
    I can't find a way to convert it to 32 bit BMP in DXTBmp...
    Select "Save as Extended Bitmap", then select the desired option from the dropdown.



    Wim
    Thank you so much, Wim!

    Before you answered, I tried to convert it to DXT3, but it was still black... Then I converted to DXT5, like you showed it on the picture, and it works fine now.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: anwe.png  Views: 0  Size: 299.9 KB  ID: 218603
