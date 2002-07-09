Thread: 24 bit BMP to 32 bit BMP...

Hello!
So I had this idea that I will try to make a repaint for every hungarian registered Antonov AN-2s. I found Tim Conrad's freeware AN-2 (AN-2T & AN-2 V Floats Package on simviation.com). It comes with a few repaints and a white texture to make custom repaints easier to do. However, the white textures are in 24 bit BMP format, while every other textures are in 32 bit BMP format. (Using the 24 bit one on the aircraft made it completely black.) I can't find a way to convert it to 32 bit BMP in DXTBmp, so I used a website instead. First I converted the 24 bit BMP into a 32 bit DDS, then I converted that DDS file into a 32 bit BMP, using the site.
I thought this will work... well I couldn't be more wrong (see picture)
Is there any way to convert a 24 bit BMP into a 32 bit one? I really hope there is...
Thank you for your assistance in advance!
