Thread: Lanclasses and terrain mesh

    nbata1234
    Lanclasses and terrain mesh

    Great day to the group,

    I was wondering if it’s possible to use, orbx landclasses and scenery, and add in some areas fsglobal mesh in fsx on win10. I think this would make flying terrific. I was wondering if I would need a few fsx service pack or other updates to make this possible.

    Thanks
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Default

    You can install as many different meshes as you like, FSX will automatically use the highest resolution mesh installed for the scenery tiles you're flying over.

    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
