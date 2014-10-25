Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FMS Database won't update with the most current data set (Wilco CRJ Series)?

  1. Today, 05:50 PM #1
    Flyguybc
    Flyguybc is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Posts
    8

    Default FMS Database won't update with the most current data set (Wilco CRJ Series)?

    Hello

    I recently purchase a navaid update subscription service from Navigraph in hopes that I could update my current FMS database for the Wilco CRJ Jets. Unfortunately I have been unable to get the database to upload into the FMS when I boot up FS2004? When I open the FMS in cockpit view the database version is still 2004.

    Very frustrating as I cannot use current charts since the majority of the intersections are not present in the old database.

    I did ask the question to Navigraph and so far I have not received a response.

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Thanks

    Kevin
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:08 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,833

    Default

    Navigraph's version numbering system is the year (20) followed by the month (04) so version 2004 is the current, April 2020 version.

    Sent from my KFDOWI using Tapatalk
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Updating Old Original Airport and NAVAID database to Current One?
    By Flyguybc in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-24-2020, 06:02 PM
  2. Wilco CRJ Next Gen FMS not updating
    By Sentry_FiveZero in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-24-2016, 03:45 PM
  3. Wilco CRJ Next Gen FMS Question
    By Frenchy41 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-25-2014, 07:31 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules