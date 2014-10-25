Thread: FMS Database won't update with the most current data set (Wilco CRJ Series)?

Hello
I recently purchase a navaid update subscription service from Navigraph in hopes that I could update my current FMS database for the Wilco CRJ Jets. Unfortunately I have been unable to get the database to upload into the FMS when I boot up FS2004? When I open the FMS in cockpit view the database version is still 2004.
Very frustrating as I cannot use current charts since the majority of the intersections are not present in the old database.
I did ask the question to Navigraph and so far I have not received a response.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks
Kevin
