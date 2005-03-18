Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: More 747 Cargos on The Approach (in The USA)!

  Today, 11:19 AM
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    Default More 747 Cargos on The Approach (in The USA)!

    Hi!

    Some more default Boeing 747 cargos on the approach! That time in the USA


    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargoB001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 401.8 KB  ID: 218576
    Morning arrival over LA!


    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargoB002.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 191.9 KB  ID: 218577
    Landed at KLAX


    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargoB003.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 185.6 KB  ID: 218578
    Two views at Anchorage now! That first one...


    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargoB004.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 188.2 KB  ID: 218579
    ... and that second one!


    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargoB005.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 203.5 KB  ID: 218580
    Closing to Memphis, Tennessee a famed cargo hub!


    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargoB006.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 242.1 KB  ID: 218581
    ... continued at Memphis!


    -- those views with:
    .boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
    .the default FSX Boeing 747 cargo, I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck or outside views
    .weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
    .the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
  Today, 11:32 AM
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Great shots!
  Today, 12:25 PM
    pugilist2's Avatar
    pugilist2
    Default

    Nice set! Always like seeing the freighters.
  Today, 12:26 PM
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    Great shots!
    Thanks!
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
  Today, 12:27 PM
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by pugilist2 View Post
    Nice set! Always like seeing the freighters.
    Yep! The 747s unluckily and some few companies excepted will mostly serve now like cargo planes!
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
