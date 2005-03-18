Thread: More 747 Cargos on The Approach (in The USA)!

Hi!
Some more default Boeing 747 cargos on the approach! That time in the USA
Morning arrival over LA!
Landed at KLAX
Two views at Anchorage now! That first one...
... and that second one!
Closing to Memphis, Tennessee a famed cargo hub!
... continued at Memphis!
-- those views with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.the default FSX Boeing 747 cargo, I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck or outside views
.weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
