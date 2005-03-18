Hi.
Too many words? The final sentence is the one I'd like answered.
Three years ago my XP PC died. In it I had FS9 with Captain Sim's C-130. On the strength of the C-130 in P3d supposedly being the same plane, I felt it was time to upgrade. Many addons, pounds and frustrations later, and discovering a severely diminished switch and gauge functionality, I installed my last backup of FS9, only to find that the Capatin Sim installers don't seem work in Win 10. (Reinstall is necessary: copy protection makes crucial parts of their plane invisible, meaning an existing installation is not portable.)
In January I obtained a replacement XP PC. I've spent several weeks trying every way I can imagine of installing Captain Sim's C-130 into my freshly installed FS9 -- online and offline installers, days of jumping through C S's hoops and weathering their uncooperation -- before remembering that I have a Just Flight DVD of the Captain Sim C-130E & K that required no authentication. It's in the sim, running sweetly under XP. I was nearly overjoyed but there was a small fly. The graphics card is relatively new for XP (GT 730) and Nvidia's newer (for XP) drivers don't handle lighting too well. Something specular. I think. Turning off Transform & Lighting in FS9's Display menu solves the horrible brushed-velvet appearance but at the cost of a 50% reduction in framerate.
Last night I very nearly bought an older card on Ebay so that I could use an older driver, before finally making the connection between no-authentication DVD and portability of the installation. It copied successfully to Windows 10 and I spent last night refamiliarising myself with the plane around UK photoscenery, marvelling at the load times and clarity with all sliders at their max.
For the last twenty hours I've been unusually happy, having come to the end of an expensive waste of three years. All I need now is to find an authentication-free J-variant for the Just Flight plane. it's not necessary as the cockpits can be made identical, and .air and .cfg files are interchangeable, but it was my preferred variant and it would ice the cake.
Is there a J variant for Just Flight's C-130?
Thanks very much.
D
