Hi all,
I have an question about an problem with FSX and in the multiplayer:
An friend and me we like to fly using the multiplayer in FSX. For this I open the ports inside my modem. We use then both FSX sp2 and we like flying then the standard Cessna.
I can create then an session inside FSX, and I also see that my friend will join. I see him as an player inside FSX.
But then FSX stops loading by the message: Loading aircraft players list.
That will stay for some time, and then his connection with the room will be stopted.
The strange thing is, that this doesn't happen on any moment. On some moments, the multiplayer will work normally.
Can anybody give us some help to solve this problem?
Greetings from Holland,
John de Winter
