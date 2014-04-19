Thread: Classic Canadian "Can Do"

Presenting the following collection of great Canadian Classics from the 70's, 80's, and 90's .... in the form of both the B747-200 and -400.
Between November 1973 and November 1978 CP AIR acquired 4 B747-200B's (C-FCRA, -FCRB, -FCRD, and -FCRE) .... and which serviced the airline until 1986 ....
CP AIR B747-217B C-FCRA
CP AIR B747-217B C-FCRB
CP AIR B747-217B C-FCRD
CP AIR B747-217B C-FCRD ("Expo 86" hybrid)
CP AIR B747-217B C-FCRE
These aircraft became the airlines first wide-body equipment until it began acquiring DC-10-30's from May 1983 .... the same year during which CP AIR also disposed of it remaining DC-8 fleet .... whilst continuing to operate its B737-200's which had been acquired from 1968. From 1985 CP AIR also began to acquire B737-300's (as well as a single B737-200 .... CF-NAP during 1987) .... although these were disposed of before the airline was re-branded CANADIAN PACIFIC AIRLINES during 1986 following its takeover of EASTERN PROVINCIAL AIRWAYS .... and then later re-branded CANADIAN AIRLINES INTERNATIONAL during 1987 after having been bought by PACIFIC WESTERN AIRLINES (a transaction that also included the sale of NORDAIR).
Between 1990 CANADIAN AIRLINES acquired 4 B747-400's (C-FBCA, -FCRA, -FGHZ, and -GMWW). These aircraft supported both the airlines original and final liveries .... prior to it being merged into AIR CANADA during 2000 ... and and were transitioned to AIR CANADA whom disposed of them between 2002 and 2005.
CANADIAN AIRLINES INTERNATIONAL B747-475 C-FCRA (original livery)
CANADIAN AIRLINES INTERNATIONAL B747-475 C-GMWW (final livery)
Each of these great textures (for the V4 POSKY B747's) were painted by Phillip HUGHES .... and are not only a fine tribute to classic Canadian airline history, but, are also an example of superb "CANADIAN CAN DO" as well
I'd like to publicly thank Phillip HUGHES for the final version CANADIAN B747-400 texture (featuring the "Wings Of Pride" Canadian Goose theme) .... and which was released just "yesterday/April 25th 2020".
Each of these fine textures are available from FS.COM as follows ....
CP AIR B747-200B FLEET (5X textures .... full fleet representation)
FS.COM file name = poskyv4_cpair_b747-217b_fleet.zip
CANADIAN AIRLINES INTERNATIONAL B747-400 C-FCRA
FS.COM file name = canadianairlines747-475.zip
CANADIAN AIRLINES INTERNATIONAL B747-400 C-GMWW
FS.COM file name = posky_cdnairlines_747-475_c-gmww.zip
.... or simply enter the name "Phillip HUGHES" into the FS.COM search facility and which will then hilite a multitude of "high quality" textures for the POSKY B747 among other FS aircraft models .... each one of which I can "personally recommend"
Superb sound packs (separate versions for FS2004 and FSX) for the P&W JT9D powered B747-200's have been produced by Benoit PLAMONDON and are available as advised within the following-linked HJG forum PR ....
https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...cks-fs2004-fsx
.... whilst GE CF6-80 sound packs for the B747-400's "may" (possibly) be a future release
