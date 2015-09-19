The air was warm, a welcome relief after a winter that had dragged on far too long. I hate the winter, and not just a little bit. I truly hate winter. You would think for someone who lives in the north that wouldn't be the case. I like the positives so much that I deal with the negatives. I think I've gotten sidetracked here...
I was enjoying the evening breeze when my phone buzzed. I looked down at the text, it was the mystery woman.
"I need you to pick me up now," it said.
I half laughed with a roll of my eyes. "Sorry," I wrote back. "I'm in Seattle."
I was just slipping the phone into my pocket when it buzzed a second time.
"Then you'd better get a move on."
How do I keep getting sucked into these things?
Bookmarks