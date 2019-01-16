Hi Guy's
(Apologies if this is in the wrong section of the forum)
Recently purchased X plane 11 and FS Flight school 2020 after a long gap from Very very amature flying in FsX. I pulled out my Logitech Attack 3 ad low and behold it has kicked the bucket.
This time I'm planning to take my simming to a more respectable level as well now that im older and wiser than the young teen I was back so what im now looking at is a new flight controller. im looking for reccomendations on what to go for and im open to anything wether it be a yoke or flight stick.
Im on a tight budgtet of €100-€150. personally I was looking at the Logitech/Saitek pro flight if anyone had comments on that? I can currently pick it up new for €114 and in terms of rudder pedals I have a logitech G27 which im going to use the pedals off until I can afford a decent pair.
I'm also playing in VR if that has any sway.
Thanks in advance;
Lucky_Gamer_95.
