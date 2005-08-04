Thread: Aerosoft A320 ILS question

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Aerosoft A320 ILS question

    Adam Chivers
    Apr 2020
    Hi guys, any idea why during this landing into Liverpool the ILS was never fully locked?

    I aimed for the star at 2000 as a guide for height and came round under the glide slope.

    I didnt press Approach until the end of the turn as I wanted to capture the lattitude straighter to avoid the plane veering off course (correct me if I was wrong there regarding that)
    It seems that the angle would be miles off if im not mistaken

    I landed manually with little trouble as the glide was pretty accurate anyway

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 50A55E4C-C497-457E-A155-38CDB5C3C0E5.jpeg  Views: 7  Size: 423.6 KB  ID: 218573

    (Unless of course the ILS was fully captured but co pilot didnt say, and no dot next to G/s or LOCALISER)
