Thread: Aerosoft A320 ILS question

Hi guys, any idea why during this landing into Liverpool the ILS was never fully locked?
I aimed for the star at 2000 as a guide for height and came round under the glide slope.
I didnt press Approach until the end of the turn as I wanted to capture the lattitude straighter to avoid the plane veering off course (correct me if I was wrong there regarding that)
It seems that the angle would be miles off if im not mistaken
I landed manually with little trouble as the glide was pretty accurate anyway
(Unless of course the ILS was fully captured but co pilot didnt say, and no dot next to G/s or LOCALISER)
