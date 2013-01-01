Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Swan in the desert

    Default Swan in the desert

    No.25 Squadron "City of Perth" flew Liberators from the secret airbase at Corunna Downs in the remote Pilbara area in NW Australia

    2020-4-25_16-35-21-793


    2020-4-25_16-40-45-16


    2020-4-25_16-35-35-813
    Default

    Just amazing! The talent you have for this is great!
