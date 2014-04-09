Team Fusion Simulations is very excited to announce that TFS 5.0 is now in the Beta Testing stage of development!
TFS 5.0 will enable players to battle it out on land, sea and air in the new North African desert map (time frame - December 1940 to June 1942), and the existing Channel map (time frame - December 1940 to August 1941).
TFS team members and our Alpha testers have put in thousands of hours into the continued development of new assets to 5.0, verifying and improving flight characteristics, updating special effects, sounds, and bug fixing.
Thanks to the Alpha testers for the work you have done and will be during Beta testing.
Major improvements from the commencement of Alpha:
Desert map (all aspects)
Damage modelling
Flight and engine characteristics
Special effects
Cockpit and external animations in multiple aircraft
Rear visibility to ensure historical and physical accuracy
Shore adjustments
Vehicle spacing fixed
Full mission builder - new elements added
Channel map
Additions during Alpha testing:
New ships, including Cruisers and freighters (will be showcased in a future update)
New tanks and vehicles
Adding numerous airfield templates
Damaged buildings
Rock formations along north coast shoreline
Landmines
https://www.facebook.com/teamfusionmod
Regards,
TFS Team
