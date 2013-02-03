Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Twin GNS 430 GPS on Carenado Piper Seneca V

  1. Today, 06:27 AM #1
    gionnim
    gionnim is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    1

    Default Twin GNS 430 GPS on Carenado Piper Seneca V

    I've been going crazy for a few days to understand the purpose and use of the two GNS 430 mounted on the Seneca V Carenado. To fly with GPS, one is enough; I tried to fly with the traditional Vor to Vor, thinking that I could set first leg on GPS1 and the next on GPS 2 and then switch, but the latter never follows the Vor and, instead of turning, he starts to spin the plane in the round. I have to TURN off the GPS 1 and then the 2 follows the tuned Vor. Is it possible that the two devices are only used as backups of each other in the event of a failure? Am I wrong? Help.
    Thank you.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Immagine.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 167.1 KB  ID: 218529  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Newbie Alert: GNS 430 | GNS 530 OEM Orientation Video
    By SmallJet in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-02-2013, 04:29 PM
  2. GNS 430 on Carenado B58
    By MikeSim68 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-19-2013, 03:31 AM
  3. GNS 430 in Carenado Baron - How to Use
    By fbavent in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-08-2011, 08:02 AM
  4. The accutal GNS 430 WAAS in the Piper Dakota???
    By Daniel S. in forum DreamFleet General Aviation Support Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-30-2010, 03:17 PM
  5. Seneca,Seneca and Seneca
    By josve in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-18-2002, 10:30 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules