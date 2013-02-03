Thread: Twin GNS 430 GPS on Carenado Piper Seneca V

I've been going crazy for a few days to understand the purpose and use of the two GNS 430 mounted on the Seneca V Carenado. To fly with GPS, one is enough; I tried to fly with the traditional Vor to Vor, thinking that I could set first leg on GPS1 and the next on GPS 2 and then switch, but the latter never follows the Vor and, instead of turning, he starts to spin the plane in the round. I have to TURN off the GPS 1 and then the 2 follows the tuned Vor. Is it possible that the two devices are only used as backups of each other in the event of a failure? Am I wrong? Help.
Thank you.
