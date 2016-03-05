Hi Guys,
I am having an issue with AI Traffic at one of the airports on FSX.
Aircraft won't line up to take off if there is an approaching/landing aircraft within "10" miles of the airport.
At all other airports in FSX I notice that aircraft will always line up to depart until a landing aircraft is within 6 miles of the airport.
Do you know why this one airport is different and is there a setting or .cfg file that I can adjust please to change it from 10 miles to 6 miles?
Thank you.
Steve
