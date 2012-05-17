Hello
I recently purchased the Wilco/FeelThere CRJ package for FS2004. Unfortunately the only plane of the 3 that I can use is the CRJ 200. Both the CRJ 700 and CRJ 900 both crash immediately upon loading. Looks like both aircraft load with only partial gear down for some reason? That is the only thing I can think of to make them crash into the ground (they basically drop down on their nose and the simulator re-loads).
Anyone have any experience with this package and the fixes that you might have made to make them useable?
Thanks in advance
Kevin
