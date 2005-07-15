Hello
After many yrs off, I recently re-installed FS2004 and purchased the Wilco CRJ Aircraft packages so I could have access to an FMS.
I quickly discovered that a lot of the current SIDS and STARS waypoints are not in the original FS2004 database. I purchased a subscription and updated the CRJ databases to the most current database (which I thought would update the FS2004) as well. No go.
How can I use the most current database so that I can fly using Nav Charts (whose current frequencies are not the same as they were back in 2004)?
Thanks in advance
Kevin
