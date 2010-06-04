Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: A Little PC Testing

    A Little PC Testing...not as a computer but rather an IRIS PC-21!
    Again, thank you IRIS for the excellent PC-21, Texan II T-6B, Grob G115E, etc freeware...




















    Thanks for viewing, Darryl
    Yes, some fine freewares for advanced simmers. Everyone could find his luck
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Wow! Those are some great shots!
