Thread: Cargo 747s on The Approach!

  Today, 02:40 PM
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    Default Cargo 747s on The Approach!

    A lot of cargo flights along the world nowadays! Here is a series of 747 cargos here and there!



    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargo001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 437.1 KB  ID: 218502
    United Arab Emirates, on the approach



    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargo002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 158.7 KB  ID: 218503
    United Arab Emirates, on the approach, second take



    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargo003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 202.5 KB  ID: 218504
    Turning to the ILS, Karachi, Pakistan



    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargo004.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 221.4 KB  ID: 218505
    Approach to Osaka, Japan



    Click image for larger version.  Name: cargo005.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 301.2 KB  ID: 218506
    Approach to Osaka, Japan, another view

    -- those views with:
    .boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
    .FSX default 747 cargo plane; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
    .weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
    .the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
  Today, 03:17 PM
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Love seeing the Queen Gerard. Great approach shots. Got a Queen post myself coming up!
  Today, 03:20 PM
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    Default

    Thanks DAVISTRAKA! I've tweaked the default to a better realism. A pleasure to flight, very stable!
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
