Thread: Cargo 747s on The Approach!

A lot of cargo flights along the world nowadays! Here is a series of 747 cargos here and there!
United Arab Emirates, on the approach
United Arab Emirates, on the approach, second take
Turning to the ILS, Karachi, Pakistan
Approach to Osaka, Japan
Approach to Osaka, Japan, another view
-- those views with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.FSX default 747 cargo plane; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
.weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
