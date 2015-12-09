Anyone who's ever shopped at Sporty's Pilot Shop knows it's at a small airport in/near Cincinnati, KLUK. Which was named after the Lunken family who were/are very involved in sport aviation in the US. In fact Martha Lunken, who must be mid 80's at least, is still a writer for FLYING magazine. She is a master story teller! If you ever want to hear about the funny side of amateur aviation, I'd recommend her stories!

The May edition of FLYING involves a flight in and out of KGAS, Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport on the bank of the Ohio River in far eastern Ohio. I've flown in and out of LUK many times RW but never to GAS. So I thought I'd do a reverse sim flight. I departed GAS flying West to LUK but made a stop at 92OH to drop off a parcel at the General Electric facility there.

I "flew" this hop yesterday in RW time and weather. I hope you enjoy it.

Michael

Please view the continuation.