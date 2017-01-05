I'm not certain when this happened, but I just noticed that my addon airport RJBB in Japan all of a sudden has these two giant patches of land that just showed up next the the airport. They most certainly were not there before. It might just be coincidence, but I hadn't seen this before I updated the P3D client to HF3 (I'm still running 4.5).
I do have ORBX FTX Global and Vector installed. I have downloaded the latest ORBX Central app, and refreshed / verified my products' installation and all seems well there. I refreshed the terrain.cfg file. Nothing seems to work, other than unintalling the RJBB scenery package. It used to be fine!
Any ideas? Could this be an ORBX issue?
