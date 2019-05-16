Hey guys
i haven’t done flight sim on my own computer for a very long time and only FSX with a low end computer back then. I have a gaming PC now but hoping for some opinions on how it will actually handle P3D as only used someone else’s machine
Also how high do you think i will get the settings with this setup. I plan to switch to FS2020 when its released
SPECS:
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8 core 3.6 GHz
RAM: ADATA XPG 32gb 3200mhz RGB memory
GPU: gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 5700 XT 8gb
drive: 1TB SSD
Let me know what you think
Thank you all
