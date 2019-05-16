Hey guys

i haven’t done flight sim on my own computer for a very long time and only FSX with a low end computer back then. I have a gaming PC now but hoping for some opinions on how it will actually handle P3D as only used someone else’s machine

Also how high do you think i will get the settings with this setup. I plan to switch to FS2020 when its released

SPECS:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8 core 3.6 GHz

RAM: ADATA XPG 32gb 3200mhz RGB memory

GPU: gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 5700 XT 8gb

drive: 1TB SSD

Let me know what you think

Thank you all