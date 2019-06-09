Hello all,
I am new to this forum and looking for some help. I am a full time flight instructor and work with a lot of youth in aviation. We were given an On Top PCATD with a PFC Cirrus II console (including rudder pedals and avionics) a couple of years ago that we use to let the younger kids start to learn about flying and let our students use to reinforce good procedures as they go through their flight training. It worked great until the computer died a few weeks ago.
What I am wanting to do is set this console up to use with X-Plane on the new computer we had built for us. The console has the serial gaming plug but the computer is all USB. I tried using a gameport to USB adapter with no luck. I contacted PFC and they said the only way to make it work was to rewire the whole setup using a Bodner Board and that they have had several people have good success doing it that way. I am pretty mechanically inclined (aircraft mechanic) but when it comes to computer electronics I am a complete novice. I do love to learn though and that is what I am looking for.
Has anyone on here done this conversion and maybe have a step-by-step walk through, or suggestions for another route to go with it?
Thank you for any help I can get.
